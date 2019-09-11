Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Week 3 High School Football Preview: Costa Mesa vs. La Quinta

tn-dpt-sp-cm-costa-mesa-football-preview-20190826-3.jpg
Costa Mesa coach Jimmy Nolan, center, gives instructions during a practice on Aug. 26.
(Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Sep. 11, 2019
4:53 PM
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Bolsa Grande High

Key Mustangs: Jr. QB Nick Burton; Sr. WR/LB Cory Richards; Sr. RB/CB Bryan Hernandez

Key Aztecs: Sr. QB/FS Andrew Rumble; Jr. SB/CB Long Phan; Jr. SB/LB Andrew Le

Breakdown: The Mustangs (1-1) travel to take on the Aztecs (0-2) in the back end of a home-and-home set between the teams. La Quinta won last season’s matchup 31-7 … Costa Mesa will play the third of four straight games against Garden Grove League opponents to begin its season. The Mustangs opened the season with a 21-18 win over Santiago at Garden Grove High, snapping a 16-game losing streak. A 16-0 home loss to Loara followed, but the Saxons have yet to surrender a point this season, including a 10-0 win over Estancia at Western High … Estancia bounced back with a 20-7 win over La Quinta last Friday at Orange Coast College. Costa Mesa could experience a similar rebound offensively against an Aztecs defense that has allowed 31 points per game through the first two contests.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

Andrew Turner
