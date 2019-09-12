High School Roundup: Newport Harbor girls’ golf dominates CdM in Battle of the Bay

The Newport Harbor High girls’ golf team defeated Corona del Mar 207-279 in the Battle of the Bay match on Thursday at Costa Mesa Country Club.

Sabrina Nesbitt and Wa Yeung Tong shared medalist honors for the Sailors with scores of four-over-par 39 on the Mesa Linda course. Newport Harbor has beaten CdM in the rivalry the last three years.

Camille Waltos (41), Madi Browning (43) and Anela Brown (45) also scored for Newport Harbor (1-2).

Thursday’s match was the Sea Kings’ first of the season.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Laguna Beach 3, Huntington Beach 0: Senior outside hitter Cambria Hall had 19 kills to lead visiting Laguna Beach to a 25-23, 25-23, 27-25 win over Huntington Beach in Thursday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.

Senior libero Hallie Carballo had 26 digs for the Breakers (17-4), a three-set record for the program. Senior setter Soren Patchell handed out 48 assists. Junior middle blocker Luisa LoFranco had 12 kills, sophomore opposite Sophie Reavis added nine kills, and senior outside hitter Piper Naess chipped in with eight kills.

Huntington Beach dropped to 18-8.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Corona del Mar 12, Long Beach Wilson 11: Tanner Pulice scored seven goals for the Sea Kings in Thursday’s nonleague match at home.

Haig Mavusi and Aden Mina each scored twice for CdM (6-0), which got five assists and four steals from Tyler Harvey. Goalkeeper Harrison Smith made eight saves.

The Sea Kings are ranked No. 14 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2, while Wilson is No. 1 in Division 3.

CdM plays in the South Coast Tournament on Sept. 19.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Manhattan Beach Mira Costa 12, Corona del Mar 6: Reece Kenerson and Alden Mulroy won two doubles sets for the Sea Kings in Thursday’s nonleague road match.

Ashley Thomas and Cate Montgomery won one doubles set for CdM (2-3).

