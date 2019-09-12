Week 3 High School Football Preview: Corona del Mar vs. Lakewood

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Newport Harbor High

Key Sea Kings: Sr. QB Ethan Garbers (74 of 111 passing for 1,139 yards, 16 TDs and two INTs); Sr. WR/LB John Humphreys (22 catches for 396 yards and four TDs); Sr. WR Bradley Schlom (27 catches for 314 yards and six TDs); Sr. S Mason Gecowets (21 tackles)

Key Lancers: Jr. QB Gevani McCoy (28 of 56 passing for 402 yards, four TDs and one INT); Sr. WR/OLB Mister Bridges (nine catches for 144 yards and three TDs); So. LB Travis Perryman (20 tackles)

Breakdown: Corona del Mar (3-0) hosts its former coach Scott Meyer, the first-year head coach at Lakewood (1-2), in Friday’s nonleague game at Newport Harbor High .... Meyer was the head coach of CdM for four years from 2011-14. He won three CIF Southern Section titles and the 2013 CIF State Division III title before leaving for Servite, where he coached for three years. Meyer coached at University in 2018 ... CdM head coach Dan O’Shea was the defensive coordinator for Meyer when he coached the Sea Kings ... CdM, ranked No. 2 in CIF Southern Section Division 3, defeated Lakewood 35-0 last season ... The Lancers suffered blowout losses to Camarillo (56-7) and Mayfair (43-6) to start their season, before last week’s 33-14 victory over Pomona ... This is CdM’s last game before its bye week next week.

