Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Week 3 High School Football Preview: Edison vs. San Juan Hills

tn-dpt-sp-hb-edison-football-orange-lutheran-20190906-5.jpg
Edison quarterback Braeden Boyles, right, is forced to scramble out of the pocket against Orange Lutheran during the first half of a nonleague game on at Huntington Beach High on Sept. 6.
(Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Sep. 12, 2019
5:57 PM
Share

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Huntington Beach High

Key Chargers: Jr. QB Braeden Boyles (21 of 42 passing for 341 yards, three TDs and two INTs; 14 carries for 86 yards and one TD); Sr. RB/OLB Mike Walters (26 carries for 165 yards and five TDs; three catches for 10 yards; 25 tackles); Sr. WR/FS Cole Koffler (eight catches for 213 yards and four TDs)

Key Stallions: Jr. QB Hudson Jones (46 of 65 passing for 707 yards and six TDs; Sr. RB/CB Austin Hogan (46 carries for 261 yards and four TDs; three tackles); Sr. WR/SS Joey Hobert (19 catches for 443 yards and five TDs; 21 tackles, one INT and one forced fumble)

Breakdown: The Chargers (2-1) host the Stallions (2-1) in a rematch from the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs. The teams split two meetings last season, with San Juan Hills defeating Edison 22-15 in their first-round matchup … Games against a common opponent may have shed light on just how close the teams remain. San Juan Hills lost to Orange Lutheran 27-21 in its season opener. Last week, Edison never trailed against the Lancers until a 29-yard field goal by Ashton Logan with 40 seconds remaining gave Orange Lutheran a 17-14 win … The Chargers had utilized a time share at quarterback between Boyles and Jacob Hanlon in their first two games, but Boyles led the offense on all but one drive against the Lancers … Edison is ranked No. 10 this week in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 poll.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

SportsHuntington Beach Sports
Andrew Turner
Follow Us
Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, The Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611
More on this Subject
Advertisement