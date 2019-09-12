Week 3 High School Football Preview: Edison vs. San Juan Hills

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Huntington Beach High

Key Chargers: Jr. QB Braeden Boyles (21 of 42 passing for 341 yards, three TDs and two INTs; 14 carries for 86 yards and one TD); Sr. RB/OLB Mike Walters (26 carries for 165 yards and five TDs; three catches for 10 yards; 25 tackles); Sr. WR/FS Cole Koffler (eight catches for 213 yards and four TDs)

Key Stallions: Jr. QB Hudson Jones (46 of 65 passing for 707 yards and six TDs; Sr. RB/CB Austin Hogan (46 carries for 261 yards and four TDs; three tackles); Sr. WR/SS Joey Hobert (19 catches for 443 yards and five TDs; 21 tackles, one INT and one forced fumble)

Breakdown: The Chargers (2-1) host the Stallions (2-1) in a rematch from the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs. The teams split two meetings last season, with San Juan Hills defeating Edison 22-15 in their first-round matchup … Games against a common opponent may have shed light on just how close the teams remain. San Juan Hills lost to Orange Lutheran 27-21 in its season opener. Last week, Edison never trailed against the Lancers until a 29-yard field goal by Ashton Logan with 40 seconds remaining gave Orange Lutheran a 17-14 win … The Chargers had utilized a time share at quarterback between Boyles and Jacob Hanlon in their first two games, but Boyles led the offense on all but one drive against the Lancers … Edison is ranked No. 10 this week in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 poll.

