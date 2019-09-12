Week 3 High School Football Preview: Huntington Beach vs. Irvine

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Irvine High

Key Oilers: Sr. QB Brady Gardner (25 of 53 passing for 217 yards, one TD, four INTs); Sr. RB/CB Brandon Ferrin (16 carries for 66 yards); Sr. NG Michael McCormick (18 tackles, five tackles for a loss, two sacks and one forced fumble)

Key Vaqueros: Jr. QB Beck Moss (46 of 74 passing for 531 yards, six TDs, three INTs); Jr. WR/CB Kade Zimmerman (24 catches for 310 yards and three TDs); Sr. RB/SS Samuel Dimaculangan (nine carries for 35 yards; 16 tackles)

Breakdown: Huntington Beach (0-3) and Irvine (0-2) both come into Friday’s nonleague game looking for their first win of the season ... The Oilers have been without Kansas State-committed tight end Christian Moore (ankle) in their first three games and have faced a difficult schedule. They lost 14-0 to Western, currently the No. 5-ranked team in CIF Southern Section Division 10, two weeks ago. Last week, Huntington Beach fell to 43-7 to Long Beach Wilson, the top-ranked team in Division 7, where Huntington Beach is unranked. Irvine is unranked in Division 11 ... Huntington Beach is averaging just five points per game and has scored just two touchdowns this season ... Irvine lost 55-20 to Sunny Hills last week.

