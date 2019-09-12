Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Week 3 High School Football Preview: Ocean View vs. Beckman

tn-dpt-sp-hb-ocean-view-football-los-amigos-20190830-5.jpg
Ocean View’s Anthony Ramirez runs under pressure from Los Amigos’ Joseph Hernandez during a nonleague game on Aug. 30.
(Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Sep. 12, 2019
5:38 PM
Share

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Ocean View High

Key Seahawks: Sr. QB/DE Braden Crabtree (26 of 42 passing for 382 yards and two TDs); Sr. WR/FS Brandon Alcaraz (15 catches for 250 yards and two TDs); So. RB/CB Anthony Ramirez (24 carries for 191 yards and two TDs)

Key Patriots: Jr. RB Jett Daviss (46 carries for 197 yards and two TDs); Sr. QB Jason Cheng (37 of 65 passing for 330 yards, four TDs and four INTs; 28 carries for 128 yards and three TDs); Sr. RB/FS Josh Carter (six catches for 93 yards and two TDs; six carries for 18 yards; one INT and one fumble recovery)

Breakdown: This intriguing early matchup pits an undefeated Ocean View team that was thought to be rebuilding against Beckman, which enters the week as the top-ranked team in the CIF Southern Section Division 14 poll … Ocean View (2-0) has proven that it can run the football, despite having only two returning starters on offense. The Seahawks have had a different leading rusher both games … Ramirez had a breakout game in a 40-26 win at University last week. He rushed 17 times for 158 yards and two touchdowns, and he also scored on defense with a 15-yard interception return … Beckman (2-1) lost to Foothill 42-14 last week in a game that Cheng threw three interceptions. In Cheng, the Seahawks will face their first opposing quarterback that will look to pull the ball down and run with it.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

SportsHuntington Beach Sports
Andrew Turner
Follow Us
Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, The Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611
More on this Subject
Advertisement