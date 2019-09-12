Week 3 High School Football Preview: Ocean View vs. Beckman

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Ocean View High

Key Seahawks: Sr. QB/DE Braden Crabtree (26 of 42 passing for 382 yards and two TDs); Sr. WR/FS Brandon Alcaraz (15 catches for 250 yards and two TDs); So. RB/CB Anthony Ramirez (24 carries for 191 yards and two TDs)

Key Patriots: Jr. RB Jett Daviss (46 carries for 197 yards and two TDs); Sr. QB Jason Cheng (37 of 65 passing for 330 yards, four TDs and four INTs; 28 carries for 128 yards and three TDs); Sr. RB/FS Josh Carter (six catches for 93 yards and two TDs; six carries for 18 yards; one INT and one fumble recovery)

Breakdown: This intriguing early matchup pits an undefeated Ocean View team that was thought to be rebuilding against Beckman, which enters the week as the top-ranked team in the CIF Southern Section Division 14 poll … Ocean View (2-0) has proven that it can run the football, despite having only two returning starters on offense. The Seahawks have had a different leading rusher both games … Ramirez had a breakout game in a 40-26 win at University last week. He rushed 17 times for 158 yards and two touchdowns, and he also scored on defense with a 15-yard interception return … Beckman (2-1) lost to Foothill 42-14 last week in a game that Cheng threw three interceptions. In Cheng, the Seahawks will face their first opposing quarterback that will look to pull the ball down and run with it.

