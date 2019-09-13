High School Roundup: Brandon Ferrin’s three scores lead Huntington Beach football over Irvine

Brandon Ferrin scored in three different ways to lead the Huntington Beach High football team past host Irvine 42-14 on Friday night in a nonleague game.

Ferrin had a rushing and receiving touchdown, as well as an interception return for a score, helping the Oilers to their first win of the season.

Brandon Bova also had a pick-six for Huntington Beach (1-3). Luke Adelman and Brandon Cannella both had a rushing touchdown.

Huntington Beach travels to take on Marina in the Oil vs. Water rivalry game on Sept. 20 at Westminster High.

Beckman 28, Ocean View 21: The Seahawks suffered their first loss of the season in Friday’s nonleague game at home.

Beckman (3-1) had a double-pass go for a touchdown in the final minute to win the game, Ocean View coach Luis Nuñez said.

Senior quarterback Braden Crabtree had three touchdown passes and two interceptions for Ocean View (2-1). Two of the the touchdown passes went to Brandon Alcarez, and one to Michael da Rosa.

Ocean View plays Estancia on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Orange Coast College.

Fountain Valley 47, South Gate 0: Tanner Ciok had two rushing touchdowns, and Blake Anderson had two receiving touchdowns, as the visiting Barons improved to 2-2 on the season with Friday’s nonleague win.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Newport Harbor 10, Mater Dei 8: Senior center Ike Love scored three goals for the Sailors in Friday’s nonleague road match.

Tommy Kennedy and Mason Hunt each scored twice for Newport Harbor (4-0), ranked No. 1 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2. Reed Stemler, Gage Verdegaal and Eli Liechty had one goal each, and Blake Jackson made nine saves.

Mater Dei is ranked No. 4.

Hank Vellekamp Tournament: Costa Mesa split a pair of matches Friday at Servite High, defeating Capistrano Valley 15-12 before losing 10-8 to Servite.

Anderson Todd had five goals for the Mustangs (3-2) against Capistrano Valley, and Will Harrington had four goals and three steals. Gavin Fisher had one goal and five assists, and goalkeeper Joey Palmblade made 16 saves.

Fisher had five goals in the loss to Servite, ranked No. 2 in CIF Southern Section Division 3. Palmblade made 19 saves.

The Mustangs continue tournament play Saturday.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Merced Stone Ridge Christian 3, Pacifica Christian Orange County 0: The host Tritons had a five-match winning streak snapped in a 25-19, 25-21, 25-21 loss in Friday’s nonleague match.

Anna Eddy had 21 digs, and Rebecca Penjoyan added two blocks for the Tritons (6-5).

