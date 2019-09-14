High School Roundup: Sage Hill football routs La Verne Lutheran in Express League opener

Senior running back Jake Nadelman had three touchdowns as the Sage Hill School football team blanked La Verne Lutheran 63-0 in its Express League opener on Saturday night at Sage Hill School.

Junior receiver Christo Karahalios and his brother, freshman running back Steven Karahalios, combined for five touchdowns for the Lightning, who led 42-0 at halftime.

Sage Hill improved to 2-1 overall.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Hank Vellekamp Tournament

Costa Mesa High finished seventh in the tournament after defeating Ventura 11-10 in the seventh-place match Saturday at Servite High.

Gavin Fisher scored the golden goal for Costa Mesa (4-3), and goalkeeper Joey Palmblade made 14 saves.

Costa Mesa lost to Villa Park 8-6 in a fifth-place semifinal earlier Saturday. Fisher scored four goals.