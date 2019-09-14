Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Roundup: Sage Hill football routs La Verne Lutheran in Express League opener

Running back Nick Karahalios follows blockers in practice as Sage Hill looks forward to upcoming sea
Running back Nick Karahalios follows blockers in a Sage Hill football practice.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
By Daily Pilot Staff
Sep. 14, 2019
9:26 PM
Senior running back Jake Nadelman had three touchdowns as the Sage Hill School football team blanked La Verne Lutheran 63-0 in its Express League opener on Saturday night at Sage Hill School.

Junior receiver Christo Karahalios and his brother, freshman running back Steven Karahalios, combined for five touchdowns for the Lightning, who led 42-0 at halftime.

Sage Hill improved to 2-1 overall.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Hank Vellekamp Tournament

Costa Mesa High finished seventh in the tournament after defeating Ventura 11-10 in the seventh-place match Saturday at Servite High.

Gavin Fisher scored the golden goal for Costa Mesa (4-3), and goalkeeper Joey Palmblade made 14 saves.

Costa Mesa lost to Villa Park 8-6 in a fifth-place semifinal earlier Saturday. Fisher scored four goals.

