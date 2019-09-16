High School Roundup: Estancia girls’ golf remains unbeaten with win over Westminster

Lexi Thorpe earned the individual medalist honor with a seven-over-par 39, helping the Estancia High girls’ golf team stay unbeaten with a 234-242 win over Westminster in an Orange Coast League match on Monday at Costa Mesa Country Club.

The Eagles (5-0-1, 4-0 in league) play rival Costa Mesa on Wednesday.

Ocean View 249, Calvary Chapel 265: Sam Hess finished with a 43 in the Seahawks’ Orange Coast League match on Monday at Mile Square Golf Course.

Ocean View improved to 2-1 in league play.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Laguna Beach 3, Marina 0: The Breakers opened Wave League play with a 25-20, 31-29, 25-19 sweep on the road Monday.

Advertisement

Laguna Beach, which is 18-4 overall, is ranked No. 6 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2 poll.

The Vikings fell to 7-11.

Pacifica Christian Orange County 3, Samueli Academy 0: The visiting Tritons swept 25-13, 25-17, 26-24 in Monday’s nonleague match in Anaheim.

::

Advertisement

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.