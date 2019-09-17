High School Roundup: Laguna Beach girls’ tennis beats Trabuco Hills

Sarah MacCallum swept in singles as the Laguna Beach High girls’ tennis team beat Trabuco Hills 14-4 in a nonleague match Tuesday at home.

The doubles teams of Vanessa Gee and Camille Deckey, as well as Ella Pachl and Natalie Cenan, also swept for Laguna Beach (4-1), ranked No. 2 in CIF Southern Section Division 4.

The Breakers play at Santa Margarita on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Sage Hill 18, Connelly 0: The Lightning lost just three total games in Tuesday’s San Joaquin League match at home.

The doubles teams of seniors Maddie Dao and Julia Yuen, junior Lauren Avenatti and senior Kimi Reddy, as well as junior Michele Zheng and sophomore Courtney Davis, all swept for Sage Hill (3-5, 2-0 in league).

The Lightning play rival St. Margaret’s on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at Saddleback College.

Troy 13, Newport Harbor 5: Avery Wooden and Trish Harano won twice in doubles for the Sailors in Tuesday’s nonleague match on the road.

Amra Barton and Talia Baia won once in doubles for Newport Harbor (3-5), which plays at Trabuco Hills on Thursday.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Costa Mesa 3, Santa Ana 0: Malia Tufuga had 11 kills and seven service aces, as the host Mustangs swept the Saints 25-10, 25-14, 25-21 in Tuesday’s Orange Coast League opener.

Emily Paulson added six kills for the Mustangs (12-7).

Corona del Mar 3, Fountain Valley 0: Molly Joyce had nine kills to lead the host Sea Kings to a 25-17, 25-14, 25-21 victory in Tuesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.

Reese Olson had six kills and 11 assists. Bella Pouliot had 19 assists, and Macy Place added six kills for CdM (10-3).

Fountain Valley dropped to 9-5.

Los Alamitos 3, Newport Harbor 0: Utah-bound outside hitter Abby Karich had 15 kills to lead the visiting Griffins to a 25-18, 25-23, 25-19 sweep of Tuesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.

Newport Harbor is 3-8.

Huntington Beach 3, Marina 0: Olivia Carlton had 10 kills and six blocks, as the visiting Oilers defeated the Vikings 25-19, 25-15, 25-14 in a Sunset Conference crossover match on Tuesday.

Huntington Beach improved to 19-8, while Marina dropped to 7-12.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Ocean View 246, Calvary Chapel 255: Kristen Cotton shot 12-over-par 43 to lead the Seahawks in Tuesday’s Orange Coast League match at David L. Baker Golf Course.

Ocean View improved to 3-1 in the league.

2 wins in 2 days. Battled a good Calvary Chapel team. These girls are grinders! All smiles! Kristen Cotton led the way again with a 43 for a 246-255 W! @DailyPilotSport pic.twitter.com/sjlyYZSX0W — Ocean View HS Girls Golf (@ocean_golf) September 18, 2019

