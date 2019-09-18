High School Roundup: Estancia girls’ golf wins Battle for the Bell match against Costa Mesa

Lexi Thorpe was the individual medalist with a one-over-par 36 as the Estancia High girls’ golf team beat rival Costa Mesa 234-270 in an Orange Coast League match Wednesday at Costa Mesa Country Club’s Mesa Linda course.

Estancia improved to 6-0-1 overall and 5-0 in the league.

Julia Schwarzmann shot a season-best round of 46 to lead Costa Mesa (0-3 in league).

Edison 195, Corona del Mar 293: Erin Johnson was the medalist with a two-over-par 36 for the Chargers in Wednesday’s nonleague match at Newport Beach Country Club.

Edison improved to 4-2.

Huntington Beach 199, Marina 245: Vanessa Betancourt of Huntington Beach was the medalist with an even-par 36 in Tuesday’s nonleague match at SeaCliff Country Club.

Chloe Griffith shot a 38 for the Oilers (6-0).

FIELD HOCKEY

Newport Harbor 3, Temecula Great Oak 2: Lindsey Blanchfield scored two goals for the Sailors in their Southern League opener Wednesday on the road.

Kaycee Kontra also scored for Newport Harbor, which also beat Thousand Oaks Westlake 6-0 at home on Tuesday in a nonleague match. Kontra scored three goals while Blanchfield, Makenzie Trigo and Maile Burns scored one each.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Corona del Mar 14, Dana Hills 4: Kristina Veskovic, Jane Paulsen and Hannah Jervis all swept in singles for the Sea Kings in Wednesday’s nonleague home match.

CdM (3-4), ranked No. 9 in CIF Southern Section Division 1, hosts No. 5 Rolling Hills Estates Peninsula on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Pacifica Christian Orange County 3, Orangewood Academy 0: Senior outside hitter Olivia Blaze had 10 service aces to lead the host Tritons to a 25-13, 25-10, 25-12 sweep in Wednesday’s Academy League match.

Freshman middle blocker Rebecca Penjoyan had seven kills, and senior setter Allyson Scharrer added five aces for Pacifica Christian (9-7, 2-0 in league).

