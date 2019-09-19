High School Roundup: Newport Harbor boys’ water polo advances to South Coast Tournament quarterfinals

The Newport Harbor High boys’ water polo team advanced to the South Coast Tournament quarterfinals with Thursday’s 12-7 home win over Orange Lutheran.

The top-seeded Sailors (6-0) also beat Esperanza 22-1 in the first round of the tournament. Newport Harbor faces Santa Margarita in a quarterfinal match Friday at 6 p.m. at home.

Huntington Beach 12, Foothill 8: The Oilers also advanced to the South Coast Tournament quarterfinals with Thursday’s second-round win on the road.

Huntington Beach (6-2), which beat Murrieta Valley 20-3 in the first round, will play No. 3-seeded Los Angeles Loyola in a tournament quarterfinal Friday at 6 p.m. at Foothill.

Studio City Harvard-Westlake 12, Corona del Mar 7: Tanner Pulice scored four goals for the Sea Kings in the second round of the South Coast Tournament on Thursday at home.

Haig Mavusi scored twice for CdM (7-1), which plays San Ramon Valley on Friday at 5 p.m. at CdM.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Newport Harbor 13, Trabuco Hills 5: Avery Wooden and Trish Harano swept in doubles for the Sailors in Thursday’s nonleague road match.

Amra Barton and Talia Baia also swept for Newport Harbor (4-5), which hosts Laguna Beach in a Sunset Conference crossover match Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Rolling Hills Estates Peninsula 10, Corona del Mar 8: Hannah Jervis and Kristina Veskovic each won two singles sets for the Sea Kings in Thursday’s nonleague home match.

Alden Mulroy and Jane Paulsen won twice in doubles for CdM (3-5).

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Costa Mesa 3, Saddleback 0: Senior libero Rae Galarion had 16 digs and two service aces to lead the visiting Mustangs to a 25-20, 25-16, 25-8 win in an Orange Coast League match on Thursday.

Senior opposite Frinny Ross had five kills, five aces and four digs for Costa Mesa (13-7, 2-0). Senior opposite Malia Tufuga had seven kills and three aces.

Costa Mesa will play at Orange on Tuesday.

La Quinta 3, Los Amigos 0: The visiting Aztecs swept Thursday’s Garden Grove League match 25-9, 25-14, 25-19.

Los Amigos fell to 5-5 overall and 0-2 in the league.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Edison 189, Los Alamitos 194: Erin Johnson was the individual medalist for the Chargers, carding a three-under-par 33 in a Sunset Conference crossover match on Thursday at Mile Square Park.

The Chargers (5-2) will open Wave League play with a home match against Newport Harbor (1-4) on Wednesday at Mile Square Park.

