Week 4 High School Football Preview: Costa Mesa vs. Los Amigos

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Garden Grove High

Key Mustangs: Jr. QB Nick Burton; Sr. RB/CB Bryan Hernandez; Sr. WR/LB Cory Richards

Key Lobos: Sr. WR/CB Adolfo Chavez (18 catches for 245 yards and two TDs); Sr. QB/MLB Justin Boyer (26 of 52 passing for 263 yards and four TDs; 25 tackles, four tackles for a loss); Sr. MLB Moises Magdaleno (32 tackles, two tackles for a loss)

Breakdown: Both Costa Mesa (2-1) and Los Amigos (1-2) have shown improvement early in the season under first-year head coaches, and the Mustangs and Lobos look for their second straight win Friday ... Costa Mesa, led by coach Jimmy Nolan, defeated La Quinta 35-7 last week as Burton threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns, both to Alex Jennis ... The 35 points, more than the Mustangs scored all of last season (26), was Costa Mesa’s largest single-game total since a 40-24 win over Los Amigos on Sept. 18, 2015 ... Los Amigos, guided by coach Maopu Tuato, beat Saddleback 14-0 last week to snap an eight-game losing streak. Juan Contreras scored on a one-yard touchdown run and Mathew Galindo caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Boyer ... Los Amigos blanked Costa Mesa 45-0 last season.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.