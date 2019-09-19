Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Week 4 High School Football Preview: Edison vs. San Clemente

tn-dpt-sp-hb-edison-football-san-juan-20190913-4.jpg
Edison‘s Mike Walters, left, carries the ball against San Juan Hills during the first half of a nonleague game at Huntington Beach High on Sept. 13.
(Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Sep. 19, 2019
6:03 PM
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at San Clemente High

Key Chargers: Jr. QB Braeden Boyles (31 of 64 passing for 531 yards, five TDs and two INTs; 19 carries for 115 yards and one TD); Sr. RB/OLB Mike Walters (34 carries for 181 yards and six TDs; three catches for 10 yards; 35 tackles); Sr. WR Cole Koffler (12 catches for 308 yards and five TDs)

Key Tritons: Sr. WR/OLB Trey Torticill; Sr. QB Nick Billoups; Jr. WR/SS Cole Batson

Breakdown: Edison lost to San Clemente 39-35 in the CIF State Southern California Regional Division 1A final in 2016 … The Chargers (3-1) have scheduled a nonleague meeting with the Tritons (4-0) each successive season. San Clemente has won both of those regular-season games by one-possession margins … Edison, which is ranked No. 8 in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 poll, avenged last season’s loss to San Juan Hills in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs with a 24-17 victory over the Stallions at home in Week 3. The Chargers will hit the road on Friday looking to get even with another familiar foe … A key to the game could be protection of the football. San Clemente has already turned opposing offenses over 14 times this season.

Andrew Turner
