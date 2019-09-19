Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Week 4 High School Football Preview: Laguna Beach vs. Bellflower

Photo Gallery: Laguna Beach vs. Godinez in football
Laguna Beach quarterback Andrew Johnson, shown passing against Godinez on Oct. 25, 2018, has thrown six touchdowns this season.
(Christine Cotter)
By Matt Szabo Staff Writer 
Sep. 19, 2019
4:48 PM
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Bellflower High

Key Breakers: Sr. QB Andrew Johnson (33 of 71 passing for 528 yards, six TDs and three INTs); Jr. RB/CB Jackson Golden (31 carries for 205 yards and three TDs); Jr. S Nick Josephs (two INTs, one fumble recovery)

Key Buccaneers: Sr. QB Joseph Garza; So. WR/FS Benny Tuigmala; Sr. OL/DL Joel Salazar

Breakdown: Laguna Beach (2-1) looks to rebound with the nonleague road game against Bellflower (0-4) after suffering its first loss of the season last week ... The Breakers, ranked No. 8 in CIF Southern Section Division 12, lost 10-7 at Dana Hills last week as the Dolphins improved to 4-0 for the first time in program history. Johnson connected with senior receiver Jack Pigott on a 38-yard touchdown pass to account for Laguna Beach’s only score ... The Breakers have not lost consecutive games since losing five straight in the 2017 season ... Bellflower went 7-3 last year but has struggled out of the gate in 2019. The Buccaneers have been outscored by a combined 103-28 in their four losses, including last week’s 24-14 setback against Santa Monica ... Friday’s contest is already the Breakers’ third road game this season, but they will play four of their next five games at home.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

SportsLaguna Beach Sports
Matt Szabo
Matt Szabo is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. A Southern California native and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo graduate, he has been covering sports for L.A. Times Community News since 2006, most extensively water polo and tennis. (714) 966-4614
