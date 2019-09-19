Week 4 High School Football Preview: Laguna Beach vs. Bellflower

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Bellflower High

Key Breakers: Sr. QB Andrew Johnson (33 of 71 passing for 528 yards, six TDs and three INTs); Jr. RB/CB Jackson Golden (31 carries for 205 yards and three TDs); Jr. S Nick Josephs (two INTs, one fumble recovery)

Key Buccaneers: Sr. QB Joseph Garza; So. WR/FS Benny Tuigmala; Sr. OL/DL Joel Salazar

Breakdown: Laguna Beach (2-1) looks to rebound with the nonleague road game against Bellflower (0-4) after suffering its first loss of the season last week ... The Breakers, ranked No. 8 in CIF Southern Section Division 12, lost 10-7 at Dana Hills last week as the Dolphins improved to 4-0 for the first time in program history. Johnson connected with senior receiver Jack Pigott on a 38-yard touchdown pass to account for Laguna Beach’s only score ... The Breakers have not lost consecutive games since losing five straight in the 2017 season ... Bellflower went 7-3 last year but has struggled out of the gate in 2019. The Buccaneers have been outscored by a combined 103-28 in their four losses, including last week’s 24-14 setback against Santa Monica ... Friday’s contest is already the Breakers’ third road game this season, but they will play four of their next five games at home.

