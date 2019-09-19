Week 4 High School Football Preview: Newport Harbor vs. Santa Monica

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Newport Harbor High

Key Sailors: Jr. QB Cole Lavin (42 of 68 passing for 561 yards, four TDs and two INTs); Jr. RB Justin McCoy (49 carries for 281 yards and four TDs); Sr. LB Johnny Brigandi; Sr. WR Aidan Goltz

Key Vikings: Sr. RB/FS Bryce Smith (32 carries for 207 yards and two TDs); Sr.QB Anthony Arnou (27 of 65 passing for 484 yards, five TDs and four INTs); Sr. OLB Ian Gomez (31 tackles)

Breakdown: Newport Harbor (3-0), ranked No. 2 in CIF Southern Section Division 9, hosts Santa Monica (2-1), ranked No. 5 in Division 13 in a nonleague game ... The Sailors are coming off their bye and play at home at Davidson Field for the first time this season ... Before the bye, the Sailors won at Aliso Niguel 24-14 on Sept. 6, erasing a 14-3 second-half deficit ... Second-year coach Peter Lofthouse can already surpass the win total of last year’s 3-6-1 season with a win Friday .... Newport Harbor is 3-0 for the first time since 2010 and has not started a season 4-0 since 2004 ... Santa Monica is coming off a 24-14 win at Bellflower last week ... The Sailors beat the Vikings 28-21 last season on McCoy’s six-yard rushing touchdown with 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.