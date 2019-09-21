Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
College Roundup: Golden West football earns first victory

tn-dpt-sp-hb-golden-west-football-preview-20190906-1.jpg
Golden West College quarterback Nathaniel Espinoza throws during practice in Huntington Beach.
(Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)
By Daily Pilot Staff
Sep. 21, 2019
10:29 PM
Nathaniel Espinoza completed 20 of 33 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns, as the visiting Golden West College football team defeated West Los Angeles 34-12 on Saturday in a nonconference game.

Espinoza, who graduated from Corona del Mar High, also had 10 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown, while Devon Jackson led the Rustlers (1-2) on the ground with 84 rushing yards.

Former Edison wide receiver David Atencio had seven catches for 52 yards. KC Carr and Jeremiah Wright each had one receiving touchdown for Golden West.

Orange Coast 25, L.A. Southwest 21: Quarterback Adam Carr scored on a go-ahead one-yard keeper with 1:27 left in the fourth quarter as the Pirates won Saturday’s nonconference game at home.

Carr completed 26 of 41 passes for 226 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for the Pirates (1-2). Receiver Giancarlo Monge had four catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.

David Hernandez and Nikko Fierro-Tuala also had rushing touchdowns for OCC.

Daily Pilot Staff
