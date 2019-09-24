College Roundup: Orange Coast men’s soccer shuts out San Diego City

Danny Vargas and Tino Varona each scored a goal, helping the Orange Coast College men’s soccer team extend its winning streak to five matches with a 2-0 nonconference win at home over San Diego City College on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Pablo Ramirez made four saves in the shutout.

The Pirates (6-1-1) start Orange Empire Conference play on Oct. 1 when they host Fullerton College at 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Golden West College 6, San Diego Miramar College 0: Natalie Castro scored three goals and Kennedy Chavez added two in the Rustlers’ nonconference match on the road Tuesday.

Faith Ells had a goal for Golden West (3-2-1), which opens Orange Empire Conference play at home against Irvine Valley College on Oct. 1 at 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

UC Davis 3, UC Irvine 2: Abby Marjama had 13 kills, nine digs and one block for the visiting Anteaters in a 25-15, 24-26, 13-25, 25-15, 15-10 loss in a Big West Conference opener on Tuesday.

The Anteaters (3-10) host UC Santa Barbara in a conference match on Friday at 7 p.m.

