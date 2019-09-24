High School Roundup: Huntington Beach girls’ volleyball sweeps Los Alamitos

Xolani Hodel had 16 kills and four blocks as the Huntington Beach High girls’ volleyball team swept Los Alamitos 25-19, 25-18, 26-24 in a Surf League match Tuesday at home.

Olivia Carlton had 11 kills and six blocks for the Oilers (21-8, 2-0 in league). Sabrina Phinizy had seven kills and Mia Christensen tallied 18 digs.

Huntington Beach plays at Corona del Mar on Thursday.

Corona del Mar 3, Edison 2: The visiting Sea Kings rallied for a 25-20, 21-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-11 Surf League victory on Tuesday.

CDM service winner for the match in 5th set. Great effort by both teams. Was fun to watch energy and passion both teams displayed. @ProfessorTurner @SteveFryer @latsondheimer @EdisonSportsNet @CDM_ATHLETICS @CIFSS pic.twitter.com/ukIFHkI8db — Edison Sports Net (@EdisonSportsNet) September 25, 2019

CdM, ranked No. 15 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2, improved to 14-5 overall and 2-0 in league play. Edison is 0-2 in the league.

Laguna Beach 3, Fountain Valley 2: Piper Naess had 17 kills for the Breakers in their 25-20, 23-25, 25-27, 25-13, 15-8 win in Tuesday’s Wave League road match.

Laguna Beach (24-8, 2-0 in league) is ranked No. 5 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2.

Phoebe Minch had 25 kills for Fountain Valley (0-1 in league). Juliette Bokor had 15 kills and Lauren Mena dished out 31 assists.

Costa Mesa 3, Orange 0: The Mustangs earned a 25-16, 25-13, 25-8 Orange Coast League win Tuesday on the road.

Malia Tufuga had 13 kills, six service aces and three blocks for Costa Mesa (15-8, 3-0 in league). Lorelei Hobbis had three kills and six aces.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Huntington Beach 15, Los Alamitos 3: Solaya Han swept in singles for the visiting Oilers in Tuesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.

Kaytlin Taylor and Cindy Huynh both won twice in singles before being subbed out for Huntington Beach (8-3), which hosts Fountain Valley in another crossover match Thursday at 3 p.m.

Sage Hill 18, Tarbut V’Torah 0: Freshman Kana Byrd swept in singles for the Lightning in Tuesday’s home San Joaquin League match.

Junior Michele Zheng and sophomore Courtney Davis swept in doubles for Sage Hill (5-5, 3-0 in league), which hosts Aliso Niguel in a nonleague match Wednesday at 3 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Newport Harbor 6, Westminster 0: Bella Ward scored twice for the Sailors in Tuesday’s Southern League match at home.

Makenzie Trigo, Kaycee Kontra, Lindsey Blanchard and Sequoia Smit each scored a goal each for Newport Harbor (2-0 in league).

GIRLS’ GOLF

Costa Mesa 263, Calvary Chapel 263: The Mustangs and Eagles finished tied in Monday’s Golden West League match at Costa Mesa Country Club.

Costa Mesa is 0-3-1 in league play and Calvary Chapel is 1-4-1.

