College Roundup: Orange Coast women’s volleyball sweeps Golden West

The Orange Coast College women’s volleyball team stayed undefeated in Orange Empire Conference play with Wednesday’s 25-14, 25-21, 25-22 sweep at Golden West College.

The Pirates (9-1, 2-0 in conference) host Fullerton College on Friday at 6 p.m.

The Rustlers dropped to 6-2 overall and 0-2 in the conference.

MEN’S WATER POLO

Golden West College 20, Saddleback College 4: For the second straight Orange Empire Conference match, the Rustlers scored at least 20 goals at home on Wednesday.

Golden West College (5-1, 2-0 in conference) plays at Cuesta College on Thursday at 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

Golden West College 17, Saddleback College 1: The host Rustlers improved to 7-2 overall and 2-0 in the Orange Empire Conference on Wednesday.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.