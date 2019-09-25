High School Roundup: Corona del Mar boys’ water polo outlasts Laguna Beach in overtime

Senior center Gavin Reed scored the eventual game-winning goal with 34 seconds left in the first overtime period, as the Corona del Mar High boys’ water polo team outlasted Laguna Beach 10-9 in a Surf League opener Wednesday at Newport Harbor High.

Reed, Tanner Pulice, Haig Mavusi and Eamon Hennessey all scored two goals for CdM (11-1), which got 12 saves from senior goalkeeper Harrison Smith.

James Nolan, Michael Pinto and Will Kelly each scored twice for Laguna Beach (5-4). Caden Capobianco made 10 saves.

Los Alamitos 13, Edison 2: Ethan Galaz and Colin Ryder each scored for the Chargers (4-10) in their Wave League opener Wednesday at Newport Harbor High.

Advertisement

Marina 13, Fountain Valley 10: Kolby Burke and Vincent Labonte each scored three goals for the Vikings in their Wave League opener Wednesday at Newport Harbor High.

Sean Harvey, Tanner Reynolds and Daniel Virak added two goals each for Marina (7-5).

Justin Giang led Fountain Valley (2-9) with six goals.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Marina 3, Newport Harbor 2: Senior middle blocker Helen McMullin had 11 kills, helping the host Vikings snap a 69-match losing streak in league play with a 21-25, 16-25, 26-24, 25-22, 15-7 Wave League win on Tuesday.

Marina’s last league win came on Oct. 25, 2011, when it swept Fountain Valley 25-9, 25-18, 25-18 in a Sunset League match.

Advertisement

Senior middle blocker Jane Paden had nine kills, and junior opposite Paige Phillips added eight kills for Marina (8-12, 1-1 in league).

Newport Harbor is 5-12 overall and 1-1 in the league.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Edison 196, Newport Harbor 224: Chaemin Kim fired a four-under-par 32, earning individual medalist honors in the Chargers’ Wave League opener at Mile Square Golf Course on Wednesday.

Edison improved to 6-1 overall and will play Huntington Beach on Tuesday in a Sunset Conference crossover match.

Sabrina Nesbitt shot a 38 for the Sailors (1-6), who face Marina in a league match on Tuesday.

Estancia 226, Calvary Chapel 264: Lexi Thorpe was the individual medalist with a five-over-par 39 for Estancia, which stayed unbeaten after Wednesday’s Orange Coast League match at Mile Square Golf Course.

Estancia (7-0-1, 6-0 in league) plays rival Costa Mesa in the Battle for the Bell on Monday.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Corona del Mar 14, Beckman 4: Lauren Jones and Ella Jacobs won two doubles sets for the Sea Kings in Wednesday’s nonleague match.

Ashley Thomas and Cate Montgomery also won twice in doubles for CdM (5-5), as did Jane Paulsen and Alden Mulroy.

FIELD HOCKEY

Huntington Beach 5, Marina 0: Lexie Payson, Taylor Gates, Ella Davison, Amanda Kowalski and Kaitlyn Kirkman each scored for the Oilers in Wednesday’s Southern League match on the road.

Sammi Starks, Laurel James, Kacy Southern, Amanda Kowalski, Grace Andreg and Eden Levy led the defense for Huntington Beach (12-3-1, 1-1 in league).

Advertisement

Marina fell to 1-5 overall and 0-2 in league play.

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.