College Roundup: UC Irvine men’s soccer ties UCLA

Junior forward Alvaro Quezada scored in the 29th minute, and the UC Irvine men’s soccer team tied UCLA 1-1 in Thursday’s nonconference match in Los Angeles.

Eder Oliva had the assist for the Anteaters (2-4-3), who host the University Pacific on Sunday at 7 p.m. Goalkeeper Ford Parker made four saves.

Milan Iloski scored his eighth goal of the season for the Bruins (3-4-1).

MEN’S WATER POLO

Golden West College 15, Cuesta College 6: The visiting Rustlers improved to 6-1 on Thursday.

Golden West College opens with West Valley in the Cuesta Tournament on Friday at 8 a.m.

