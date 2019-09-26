High School Roundup: Corona del Mar girls’ tennis beats Edison

Reece Kenerson and Alden Mulroy swept in singles as the Corona del Mar High girls’ tennis team beat Edison 15-3 in a Sunset Conference crossover match at home Thursday.

Jane Paulsen and Tori Varela won two doubles sets for CdM (6-5), ranked No. 8 in CIF Southern Section Division 1. Georgia Jeter and Anya Kennelly won one doubles set.

Edison, ranked No. 8 in Division 2, fell to 3-5.

Los Alamitos 11, Laguna Beach 7: Sarah MacCallum and Katelyn Smith each won twice in singles for the host Breakers in Thursday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.

Advertisement

Vanessa Gee and Camille Deckey won twice in doubles for Laguna Beach (5-3), ranked No. 4 in CIF Southern Section Division 2.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Laguna Beach 3, Newport Harbor 0: Piper Naess led the host Breakers with 17 kills in a 25-17, 25-12, 25-20 sweep on Thursday in a Wave League match.

Cambria Hall added nine kills for Laguna Beach (23-8, 3-0 in league).

Newport Harbor is now 5-13 overall and 1-2 in league play.

Fountain Valley 3, Marina 0: Phoebe Minch had 14 kills and nine digs to lead the Barons to a 25-13, 25-14, 25-14 victory at home on Thursday in a Wave League match.

Advertisement

Juliette Bokor had seven blocks for Fountain Valley (10-7, 1-2 in league), while Lauren Mena handed out 24 assists to go with four service aces. Rachel Lucie had eight digs.

Marina is now 8-13 overall and 1-2 in league play.

Corona del Mar 3, Huntington Beach 2: The host Sea Kings completed a perfect first half of Surf League play with a 19-25, 21-25, 25-11, 26-24, 15-13 backdoor sweep on Thursday night.

CdM improved to 15-5 overall and 3-0 in the league.

Huntington Beach dropped to 21-9 overall and 2-1 in league play.

Costa Mesa 3, Estancia 0: Malia Tufuga had 12 kills and four aces to lead the host Mustangs to a 25-17, 25-15, 25-20 win in the first round of the Battle for the Bell rivalry on Thursday.

Frinny Ross also had four kills, five aces and eight digs for Costa Mesa (15-7, 4-0 in league).

Estancia fell to 6-12 overall and 1-3 in the league.

Advertisement

Los Alamitos 3, Edison 2: The Chargers narrowly missed out on upsetting the visiting Griffins in a 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-10 loss in Thursday’s Surf League match.

Edison dropped to 10-10 overall and 0-3 in the league.

Connelly 3, Pacifica Christian Orange County 1: The Tritons dropped Thursday’s Academy League contest 17-25, 25-18, 27-25, 25-22 at home.

Pacifica Christian fell to 9-9 overall and 2-2 in league action.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Costa Mesa 259, Orange 295: The Mustangs’ Grace Wilborn was the individual medalist with a 10-over-par 44 in Thursday’s Orange Coast League match at River View Golf Course in Santa Ana.

Costa Mesa earned its first win of the season.

The Mustangs (1-3-1 in league) play rival Estancia on Monday at Costa Mesa Country Club.

Advertisement

FIELD HOCKEY

Newport Harbor 2, Fountain Valley 0: Lindsey Blanchard scored both goals for the visiting Sailors in Thursday’s Sunset League game.

Makenzie Trigo had an assist for Newport Harbor (5-5, 3-0 in league).

Fountain Valley is 3-5-1 overall and 2-1 in league play.

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.