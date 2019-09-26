Week 5 High School Football Preview: Estancia vs. Laguna Beach

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Laguna Beach High

Key Eagles: Sr. LB/FB Mario Mondragon; Sr. RB/OLB Nathan Pacheco (48 carries for 187 yards and one TD); Sr. FB/MLB Gannon Griffin; Jr. RB/CB Beto Sotomayor (55 carries for 176 yards)

Key Breakers: Sr. QB Andrew Johnson (46 of 89 passing for 783 yards, 11 TDs and three INTs); Jr. RB/CB Jackson Golden (44 carries for 309 yards and three TDs); Jr. S Nick Josephs (two INTs, one fumble recovery); Sr. WR/CB Noah Diver (10 catches for 203 yards and two TDs)

Breakdown: Estancia (1-3) visits former longtime Orange Coast League foe Laguna Beach (3-1) in nonleague action ... The Eagles have lost two in a row, including last week’s 12-7 setback against Ocean View, and are averaging just 8.5 points per game this season. Still, Estancia has been competitive largely because its defense, led by a linebacker corps Mondragon, Pacheco and Griffin, has allowed just 10.7 points per contest ... This is the Eagles’ final nonleague game before opening Orange Coast League play Oct. 3 against Calvary Chapel at Orange Coast College ... Laguna Beach, ranked No. 8 in CIF Southern Section Division 12, is coming off a 42-21 win at winless Bellflower. Johnson threw five touchdowns to five different receivers — Diver, Jack Crawford, Tyler Fields, Connor Fink and Raul Villalobos — and rushed for another ... Laguna Beach beat Estancia 41-19 last season and fourth-year coach John Shanahan is 3-0 against the Eagles.

