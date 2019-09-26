Week 5 High School Football Preview: Los Amigos vs. Garden Grove

Key Lobos: So. RB/FS Pablo Madriz (47 carries for 204 yards; one catch for 29 yards); So. QB/MLB Joseph Hernandez (26 of 49 passing for 393 yards, one TD and two INTs; six carries for 20 yards; 31 tackles, two tackles for a loss and one sack); Sr. WR/CB Adolfo Chavez (18 catches for 245 yards; 16 tackles, one sack and one INT)

Key Argonauts: Sr. RB/LB Clint Hutchinson (31 carries for 200 yards and two TDs; 27 tackles); Sr. TE/DE Joshua Ortiz (nine tackles, four sacks, four tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles); Sr. OL/DE Tafisi Gauta (16 tackles, seven sacks, two tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles)

Breakdown: The Lobos (2-2) conclude nonleague play against an old Garden Grove League rival when they take on the Argonauts (2-2) on Friday … Los Amigos has won its last two games, including a 27-21 victory over Costa Mesa in Week 4. Hernandez threw the game-winning touchdown to Chavez with 44 seconds remaining. Madriz had 29 carries for 170 yards and two TDs against the Mustangs … Time of possession could be a key factor against Garden Grove, which operates in a run-first offense. While the Argonauts have scored just nine points per game this season, they have won two in a row and have allowed a single scoring drive over that span.

