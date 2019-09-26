Week 5 High School Football Preview: Newport Harbor vs. San Marino

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Newport Harbor High

Key Sailors: Jr. QB Cole Lavin (67 of 105 passing for 803 yards, six TDs and three INTs); Jr. RB Justin McCoy (71 carries for 338 yards and five TDs); Sr. LB Johnny Brigandi; Sr. WR Aidan Goltz (22 catches for 214 yards and two TDs)

Key Titans: Sr. QB Connor Short; Jr. RB/DB Matthew Karapetyan; Jr. WR Trond Grizzell

Breakdown: Newport Harbor (4-0), off to its best start since 2004, looks to continue its winning ways as it hosts San Marino (1-4) ... Newport Harbor dropped a spot to No. 3 in the CIF Southern Section Division 9 poll this week ... This is the Sailors’ final nonleague game before they host Fountain Valley in their Sunset League opener on Oct. 4 ... McCoy and Goltz each had big games in last week’s 31-14 home win over Santa Monica, with McCoy rushing 19 times for 63 yards and two touchdowns, as well as making eight catches for 102 yards ... Goltz had seven catches for 61 yards and his first two touchdown receptions of the season ... Newport Harbor salvaged a 20-20 tie at San Marino last season on McCoy’s 20-yard touchdown run with 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter ... The Titans, who picked up their first win of the season with last week’s 12-0 victory over Bell Gardens, have struggled offensively and are averaging just 7.2 points per game ... San Marino’s first-year head coach is Justin Mesa, who was previously the director of recruiting at the University of Wyoming.

