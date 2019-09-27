Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Roundup: Costa Mesa football loses to Kennedy

tn-dpt-sp-cm-costa-mesa-football-preview-20190826-4.jpg
Coach Jimmy Nolan, center, shown during a Costa Mesa practice on Aug. 26, is 2-3 in his first year guiding the Mustangs.
(Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)
By Daily Pilot Staff
Sep. 27, 2019
11:59 PM
Joseph Islas threw two touchdowns to Alex Jennis, but the Costa Mesa High football team lost 39-27 to Kennedy in Friday’s nonleague game at home.

Islas also had two rushing scores for the Mustangs (2-3).

Costa Mesa plays at Santa Ana in its Orange Coast League opener on Oct. 3.

Garden Grove 19, Los Amigos 0: The Lobos had their two-game winning streak snapped in a nonleague road game on Friday .

Los Amigos (2-3) opens Garden Grove League play on Oct. 3 against Santiago (2-3) at Garden Grove High.

8-MAN FOOTBALL

Wildomar California Lutheran 76, Brethren Christian 54: The Warriors fell to 1-2 after Friday’s high-scoring nonleague contest on the road.

Brethren Christian plays at Silverado St. Michael’s Prep in its Express League opener on Oct. 3 at 3:15 p.m.

Daily Pilot Staff
