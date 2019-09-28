College Roundup: Golden West football holds on for win at Bakersfield

The Golden West College football team successfully defended a two-point conversion attempt with under two minutes remaining, and the visiting Rustlers defeated Bakersfield 20-19 on Saturday night in a nonconference game.

Nathaniel Espinoza threw for 144 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Golden West (2-2). He added 39 rushing yards.

David Atencio had seven catches for 71 yards and a touchdown. Alex Pourdanesh carried the ball nine times for 31 yards and a score.

Seau Amor also had a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown for the Rustlers in the fourth quarter.

El Camino 21, Orange Coast 3: The visiting Pirates (1-3) dropped Saturday’s nonconference game.

Kieren Spradlin kicked a 40-yard field goal in the third quarter for the Pirates, accounting for all of their scoring.

Quarterback Adam Carr completed 21 of 33 passes for 172 yards, throwing neither a touchdown nor an interception. Carr’s favorite target was Greg Kimble, who had five catches for 48 yards.

Orange Coast dominated time of possession (38:48), but it produced just 198 yards of total offense.

El Camino (3-1) got a pair of one-yard rushing touchdowns from Keyshawn Dupree.

The Pirates return to action Oct. 5 with a home nonconference game against Bakersfield at 6 p.m.