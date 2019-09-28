Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Sports

High School Roundup: Newport Harbor boys’ water polo beats San Clemente

Photo Gallery: Newport Harbor vs. Orange Lutheran in boys’ water polo
Newport Harbor’s Eli Liechty shoots on goal during a nonleague match against Orange Lutheran on Oct. 13, 2018.
(Jeff Antenore)
By Daily Pilot Staff
Sep. 28, 2019
8:16 PM
Junior center Eli Liechty scored four goals as the Newport Harbor High boys’ water polo team beat San Clemente 13-10 in a nonleague match Saturday at Newport Harbor High.

Senior center Ike Love added three goals for the Sailors (10-1), and senior goalkeeper Blake Jackson made 12 saves.

Senior Makoto Kenney also scored for Newport Harbor in his return from a finger injury.

The Sailors host rival Corona del Mar in a Surf League match Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Huntington Beach 183, Fountain Valley 185: The Oilers broke their school record for total team strokes in a match in winning Thursday’s Surf League opener at Mile Square Park.

Vanessa Betancourt was the medalist, carding a three-under-par 33.

Huntington Beach improved to 7-0 overall, while Fountain Valley is now 10-2.

::

Daily Pilot Staff
