High School Roundup: Newport Harbor boys’ water polo beats San Clemente

Junior center Eli Liechty scored four goals as the Newport Harbor High boys’ water polo team beat San Clemente 13-10 in a nonleague match Saturday at Newport Harbor High.

Senior center Ike Love added three goals for the Sailors (10-1), and senior goalkeeper Blake Jackson made 12 saves.

Senior Makoto Kenney also scored for Newport Harbor in his return from a finger injury.

The Sailors host rival Corona del Mar in a Surf League match Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

GIRLS’ GOLF

Huntington Beach 183, Fountain Valley 185: The Oilers broke their school record for total team strokes in a match in winning Thursday’s Surf League opener at Mile Square Park.

Vanessa Betancourt was the medalist, carding a three-under-par 33.

Huntington Beach improved to 7-0 overall, while Fountain Valley is now 10-2.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.