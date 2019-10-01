High School Roundup: Pacifica Christian O.C. sweeps Fairmont Prep

Senior setter Allyson Scharrer finished with 23 assists, and the Pacifica Christian Orange County High girls’ volleyball team earned a 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 victory against Fairmont Prep in Tuesday’s Academy League match at home.

Junior defensive specialist Anna Eddy had 19 digs for the Tritons (11-9, 3-2 in league), and senior outside hitter Olivia Blaze had four service aces.



For the record: In the Sports section, the high school roundup misstated the Ocean View High girls’ volleyball team’s Golden West League record. The Seahawks are in 4-2 in league play, not 3-3.

Pacifica Christian will travel to take on Newport Christian on Friday at 5 p.m.

Edison 3, Newport Harbor 0: Nikki Logan led the host Chargers with 11 kills in their 25-13, 25-14, 25-18 victory in a Sunset Conference crossover match on Tuesday.

Kelly McCloskey had 10 kills and five aces, and Emily Sparks contributed 24 assists for Edison (11-10).

Newport Harbor fell to 5-14.

Ocean View 3, Westminster 1: The Seahawks split the season series with the Lions in winning Tuesday’s Golden West League home match 25-20, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21.

Ocean View improved to 7-12 overall and 4-2 in league play.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Sage Hill 16, Claremont Webb 2: The Lightning swept in doubles in Tuesday’s San Joaquin League road match.

The teams of Maddie Dao and Julia Yuen, Kimi Reddy and Lauren Avenatti, as well as Michele Zheng and Courtney Davis, all swept for Sage Hill.

Freshman Kana Byrd won two singles sets for the Lightning (7-6, 6-0 in league), who host Fairmont Prep on Thursday at 3 p.m. to begin the second round of league play.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Newport Harbor 212, Marina 232: The Sailors’ Sabrina Nesbitt was medalist with a two-over-par 37 in Tuesday’s Wave League match at Costa Mesa Country Club’s Mesa Linda course.

Cathy Tong (39), Madi Browning (44), Camille Waltos (45) and Asal Kalantar (47) also scored for Newport Harbor (2-6, 1-1 in league).

Marina fell to 5-9 overall and 1-1 in the league.

FIELD HOCKEY

Newport Harbor 6, Temecula Great Oak 0: Lindsey Blanchard, Makenzie Trigo and Kaycee Kontra each scored two goals for the host Sailors in Tuesday’s Sunset League game.

The Sailors (6-5, 4-0 in league) play at Westminster in a league game Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

