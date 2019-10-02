Week 6 High School Football Preview: Los Amigos vs. Santiago

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Garden Grove High

Key Lobos: So. RB/FS Pablo Madriz; So. QB/MLB Joseph Hernandez; Sr. WR/CB Adolfo Chavez

Key Cavaliers: Sr. WR/DB Abraham Saldana; Sr. QB Bernardo Monroy; Jr. RB/MLB Derrick Martin

Breakdown: Los Amigos (2-3) squares off with Santiago (2-3) in a battle between two teams that both call the stadium at Garden Grove High their home field … Maopu Tuato, a former quarterback for the Lobos and more recently the team’s quarterbacks coach, will make his Garden Grove League head-coaching debut for Los Amigos … The Lobos have lost their last seven league games, dating back to a 21-14 win at Bolsa Grande on Oct. 19, 2017 … Los Amigos had a two-game winning streak snapped in a 19-0 loss to Garden Grove in Week 5. The Lobos’ offense should see an uptick at some point during league with the anticipated return of senior running back Brian Pacheco, who suffered a torn ACL last season … Santiago has won the last two meetings between the teams, including a 38-8 rout in the season finale for both teams last year. The Cavaliers have lost back-to-back games to Magnolia and Anaheim, but both came by one-possession margins. All three losses for Santiago have come by a combined 10 points.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.