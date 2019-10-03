Week 6 High School Football Preview: Ocean View vs. Westminster

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Westminster High

Key Seahawks: So. RB/CB Anthony Ramirez (60 carries for 281 yards and three TDs; three catches for 33 yards; 23 tackles and one INT); Sr. QB/DE Braden Crabtree (79 of 123 passing for 975 yards, seven TDs and five INTs; one rushing TD); Sr. WR/FS Brandon Alcaraz (33 catches for 543 yards and five TDs)

Key Lions: Sr. WR/OLB Jose Diaz; Jr. RB/LB Justin Hinojosa; Jr. WR/SS Richard Molina

Breakdown: Ocean View (3-2) hits the road to take on Westminster (0-5) in a Golden West Conference crossover game on Friday … When Ocean View beat its old Golden West League rival 42-7 last year, it snapped a six-game losing streak in the series … Against a stout Dana Hills defense in Week 5, the reliable connection of Crabtree to Alcaraz (nine catches for 120 yards) still had the Seahawks in position to take the lead in the fourth quarter. An interception in the end zone derailed a promising drive, and Dana Hills won the game 20-7 … Ramirez will look to get back on track after producing just 11 yards on 11 carries against the Dolphins … Westminster has lost 16 games in a row. This season, the Lions’ average margin of loss has been 48.4 points per game.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.