College Roundup: Golden West football falls to 2-3

Golden West College wide receiver David Atencio runs a route during practice on Friday, Sept. 6, in Huntington Beach.
(Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)
By Daily Pilot Staff
Oct. 5, 2019
9:11 PM
Zach Lewis threw for 173 yards with one touchdown and one interception, but the Golden West College football team dropped a nonconference game to visiting Canyons 35-24 on Saturday afternoon.

Lewis added a rushing touchdown, while former CdM quarterback Nathaniel Espinoza also rushed six times for 55 yards and a touchdown for the Rustlers (2-3).

Former Edison slot receiver David Atencio had five catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. KC Carr led Golden West in receiving, making six grabs for 98 yards.

Armani Edden had two passing touchdowns and two rushing scores to lead Canyons.

Golden West has a bye next week before returning to action against Orange Coast on Oct. 19.

Daily Pilot Staff
