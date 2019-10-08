High School Roundup: Vanessa Betancourt sets school records for Huntington Beach girls’ golf in win over CdM

Senior Vanessa Betancourt was the individual medalist with a two-under-par 34 as the Huntington Beach High girls’ golf team beat Corona del Mar 193-302 in a Surf League match Tuesday at SeaCliff Country Club.

Coach Melanie McCaffery said that Betancourt’s score was a school record for nine holes at SeaCliff, which is Huntington Beach’s home course. She also had four birdies, which is a nine-hole school record.

Keely Tang shot a 37 and Kaitlin Tsukamoto carded a 39 for Huntington Beach (10-1, 3-1 in league).

CdM fell to 0-9 overall and 0-4 in league play.

Costa Mesa 208, Orange 244: Holliday Dietrich was the medalist for the Mustangs in Tuesday’s Orange Coast League match, shooting a three-over-par 38 at Costa Mesa Country Club’s Mesa Linda course.

Costa Mesa (2-6-1 in league) continues league play against Ocean View on Wednesday at David L. Baker Golf Course.

Edison 192, Marina 231: The Chargers’ Chaemin Kim was the medalist with a four-under-par 232 in Monday’s Wave League match at Meadowlark Golf Course.

Edison improved to 8-2 overall and 3-0 in league play.

Sydnee Magpoc was the low scorer for Marina (5-10, 1-2) with a 41.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Corona del Mar 10, Laguna Beach 8: Reese Kenerson and Jane Paulsen won two doubles sets for the host Sea Kings in Tuesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.

The doubles teams of Alden Mulroy and Tori Varela, as well as Ashley Thomas and Cate Montgomery, each also won twice for CdM (8-5), ranked No. 8 in CIF Southern Section Division 1. Hannah Jervis won twice in singles.

Sarah MacCallum swept in singles for Laguna Beach (6-5), ranked No. 7 in Division 2. Ella Pachl and Nathalie Cenan swept in doubles.

CdM hosts Newport Harbor on Thursday at 3 p.m. in its Surf League opener, while Laguna Beach hosts Huntington Beach in a Wave League opener.

Huntington Beach 13, Newport Harbor 5: Haley Forth swept in singles for the Oilers in Tuesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match on the road.

Kaytlin Taylor and Solaya Han also swept in singles for Huntington Beach (10-4).

Amra Barton and Talia Baia won twice in doubles for the Sailors (6-7), as did Trish Harano and Avery Wooden.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Pacifica Christian Orange County 3, Orangewood Academy 0: Anna Eddy had five service aces and 13 digs to lead the visiting Tritons to a 25-13, 25-10, 25-13 victory in an Academy League match on Tuesday.

Rebecca Penjoyan had a team-high six kills on .750 hitting for Pacifica Christian (13-9, 4-2 in league). Grace MacPherson had five kills on .364 hitting, and Casie Carlson added four kills on .800 hitting.

The Tritons host Newport Christian in a nonleague match on Friday at 5 p.m.

Costa Mesa 3, Saddleback 0: Malia Tufuga had 10 kills and four aces, as the host Mustangs swept 25-6, 25-7, 25-13 in an Orange Coast League match on Tuesday.

Emily Paulsen had nine kills, and Lorelei Hobbis added five aces and four kills for Costa Mesa (17-8, 6-1 in league).

The Mustangs remain home to face Orange on Thursday.

