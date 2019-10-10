High School Roundup: Sage Hill 8-man football routs Brethren Christian

Quarterback Finn McClintock passed for 250 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, and the Sage Hill School 8-man football team routed Brethren Christian 62-6 in an Express League game at home Thursday night.

Ben Romeo had three receiving touchdowns for the Lightning (5-1, 3-0 in league). He also returned two interceptions for a touchdown.

Jake Nadelman had two rushing touchdowns for Sage Hill, which was led defensively by middle linebacker Daniel Sherlock and free safety Christo Karahalios, coach BJ Crabtree said.

Sage Hill continues league play at Silverado St. Michael’s Prep on Oct. 17.

Brethren Christian (1-4, 0-2) plays at Avalon on Oct. 18.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Corona del Mar 14, Newport Harbor 4: Reece Kenerson swept in singles for the host Sea Kings in Thursday’s Surf League opener.

Hannah Jervis and Kristina Veskovic each won twice before being subbed out of the Battle of the Bay rivalry match for CdM (9-5). The doubles teams of Jane Paulsen and Alden Mulrey, Ashley Thomas and Cate Mongomery, as well as Tori Varela and Olivia Sipiora, also won twice before they were subbed out.

CdM hosts Fountain Valley on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Newport Harbor got one doubles win each from the teams of Amra Barton and Talia Baia, Avery Wooden and Trish Harano, as well as Riley DeCinces and Bree Clark. The Sailors, who play at Los Alamitos on Tuesday, fell to 6-8 overall.

Edison 14, Marina 4: The visiting Chargers cruised in Thursday’s Wave League opener.

Edison (6-5) plays at Huntington Beach on Tuesday, while Marina (10-8) plays at Laguna Beach.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Edison 194, Newport Harbor 212: The Chargers’ Chaemin Kim was the individual medalist with a one-under-par 34 in Thursday’s Wave League match at Costa Mesa Country Club’s Mesa Linda Course.

Kim shot her third straight under-par round for Edison (9-2, 4-0 in league).

Sabrina Nesbitt and Cathy Tong each shot a 37 to lead Newport Harbor (3-7, 2-2).

Fountain Valley 197, Huntington Beach 200: Madison Le was the medalist for the Barons with a one-under-par 35 in Thursday’s Surf League match at SeaCliff Country Club.

Misty Le shot a 38 for Fountain Valley, which improved to 12-3 overall and 2-2 in league play.

Vanessa Betancourt carded 37 to lead Huntington Beach (9-2, 2-2).

