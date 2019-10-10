Week 7 High School Football Preview: Edison vs. Corona del Mar

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Newport Harbor High

Key Chargers: Jr. QB Braeden Boyles (54 of 102 passing for 746 yards, eight TDs and four INTs; 27 carries for 192 yards and two TDs); Sr. RB/OLB Mike Walters (67 carries for 314 yards and 10 TDs; 54 tackles and four tackles for a loss); Sr. WR/FS Cole Koffler (21 catches for 469 yards and six TDs); Sr. TE/DE Trent Fletcher (three catches for 13 yards; 48 tackles, 5.5 sacks, nine tackles for a loss and one INT)

Key Sea Kings: Sr. QB Ethan Garbers (137 of 197 passing for 2,140 yards, 30 TDs and four INTs; 21 carries for 138 yards); Sr. WR/SS John Humphreys (40 catches for 770 yards and 12 TDs); Sr. WR/FS Bradley Schlom (46 catches for 622 yards and eight TDs); Sr. OLB/DE Chase Zanck (18 tackles, five tackles for a loss, four sacks)

Breakdown: Edison travels to play Corona del Mar in a key Sunset League game ... The winner of Friday’s game will be at least in a tie for first place, depending on how Newport Harbor (6-0, 1-0 in league) fares at Huntington Beach (1-5, 0-1) ... Edison (4-2, 1-0), ranked No. 7 in CIF Southern Section Division 3, is coming off a 42-21 win over Los Alamitos, the Chargers’ first victory over the Griffins since 2016. Boyles threw for three touchdowns, rushed for another and the Edison defense recovered four fumbles ... Fletcher also had a big game on defense with seven tackles, two tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. He has had at least one tackle for a loss in all six of the Chargers’ games, and sacks in five of them ... CdM (6-0, 1-0) won 49-6 at Huntington Beach last week in its league opener, as Garbers threw for 375 yards and six touchdowns ... The Sea Kings, top-ranked in Division 3, are unbeaten in their last 36 league games, 30 of those wins coming in the Pacific Coast League ... CdM beat Edison 21-14 last year in its Sunset League debut. In that game, Garbers threw three touchdown passes, two to Humphreys and one to Schlom.

