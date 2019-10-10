Week 7 High School Football Preview: Fountain Valley vs. Los Alamitos

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Cerritos College in Norwalk

Key Barons: Sr. RB/FS Tanner Ciok (117 carries for 613 yards and five TDs); Sr. WR/CB Blake Anderson (45 catches for 762 yards and seven TDs); Sr. RB/LB Carlos Salazar (13 carries for 123 yards and one TD); Jr. QB Jimmy Russell (62 of 108 passing for 956 yards, 12 TDs and five INTs)

Key Griffins: Sr. FB/OLB Giovanni De Leon; Sr. WR/CB Oscar Brown V; Sr. QB Cade McConnell; Sr. FB/DT Zatyvion Miller

Breakdown: Fountain Valley travels for the second straight Sunset League game to face Los Alamitos (1-5, 0-1 in league) ... The Barons (3-3, 0-1), ranked No. 10 in CIF Southern Section Division 7, lost 38-24 at Newport Harbor last week in their league opener. Anderson had a big game, with 12 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown ... Anderson has accounted for the vast majority of Fountain Valley’s passing attack, with 72% of the team’s receiving yardage so far this season. No other receiver has more than four catches, though Ciok has made 10 grabs ... Los Alamitos lost 42-21 to Edison last week, the Griffins’ first loss to the Chargers since 2016 ... Los Alamitos has struggled offensively in averaging 15.2 points per game. Last year, the Griffins scored 33 points per contest ... Fountain Valley lost 69-0 to Los Alamitos last year and has not beaten the Griffins since 2015.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.