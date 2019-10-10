Week 7 High School Football Preview: Laguna Beach vs. Arcadia Rio Hondo Prep

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Kare Park in Irwindale

Key Breakers: Sr. QB Andrew Johnson (77 of 158 passing for 1,351 yards, 15 TDs and three INTs; five rushing TDs); Jr. RB/CB Jackson Golden (63 carries for 383 yards and four TDs; five catches for 47 yards); Sr. WR Raul Villalobos (11 catches for 331 yards and five TDs; one fumble recovery)

Key Kares: Jr. QB/LB Jack Van Cleve (27 of 50 passing for 485 yards and seven TDs; two rushing TDs); So. RB/DB Jonathan Guerrero (42 carries for 662 yards and eight TDs; three catches for 15 yards; one fumble recovery); So. RB/DB Gio Ortega (nine catches for 231 yards and five TDs; nine carries for 32 yards and one TD; one sack and one INT)

Breakdown: Laguna Beach (4-2) has a long bus ride ahead when it travels to Kare Park in Irwindale for a matchup with a fellow CIF Southern Section Division 12 foe … Laguna Beach looks to rebound after a 28-14 loss to Marina at home last week … The Breakers have attempted to stay balanced in their offensive attack. Johnson has attempted at least 30 passes just twice this season, in losses to Dana Hills and Marina. Conversely, Johnson made at least 30 passing attempts in 10 of 13 games played by Laguna Beach en route to a semifinals run last year … The No. 6-ranked Kares (5-0) have dominated opponents on the ground this season. Rio Hondo Prep has run the ball on 74.3 percent of its plays, and the Kares’ average margin of victory has been 38.8 points per game.

