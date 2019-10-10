Week 7 High School Football Preview: Marina vs. Spokane (Wash.) Mead

When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Westminster High

Key Panthers: Jr. RB/MLB Caleb Shawen; Sr. QB Ryan Blair; Sr. WR/DB Evan Wiersma

Key Vikings: Sr. RB Pharoah Rush; Jr. QB Gavin Del Toro; Jr. RB/LB Brantt Riederich; Sr. FB/LB Nathan O’Rourke

Breakdown: Marina (5-1) hosts Spokane (Wash.) Mead (3-2) in its final nonleague tuneup ... The Vikings moved up three spots to No. 2 in this week’s CIF Southern Section Division 11 poll following last week’s impressive 28-14 road win at Laguna Beach, which avenged a close loss last year ... Del Toro threw touchdown passes to Eric Church and Dane Brenton and ran for another score against the Breakers ... Marina has won five games for the first time since 2001, which was also the last year that the Vikings qualified for the playoffs ... Mead won its Battle of the Bell rivalry game against Mt. Spokane (Wash.) 34-28 two weeks ago, before losing 31-7 to Spokane (Wash.) Gonzaga Prep last week ... Last week’s loss was the first time that Mead failed to score at least 28 points in a game ... Marina opens Big 4 League play at Westminster on Oct. 18.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.