College Roundup: Orange Coast women’s soccer shuts out rival Golden West

Lynette Romero and Emma Lies each scored a goal, helping the Orange Coast College women’s soccer team defeat visiting Golden West 2-0 in Friday’s Orange Empire Conference match.

Goalkeeper Bryana Esparza made nine saves in the shutout for the Pirates (5-6-1, 2-2 in conference).

Jackie Rodriguez had two shots on goal for the Rustlers (4-4-2, 1-2-1).

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Menlo 3, Vanguard 1: Lions’ Tobi Sanders had 11 kills, six digs and two block assists, but the host Oaks earned a 22-25, 29-27, 25-23, 25-23 upset against the No. 21-ranked team in the NAIA on Friday.

Vanguard is 17-5 overall and 7-5 in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Orange Coast 3, Riverside 0: Lucrezia Lualdi finished with 14 kills, 13 digs, two service aces and one block assists in the Pirates’ 25-20, 25-20, 25-17 sweep in an Orange Empire Conference road match Friday.

Mahina Kenoi added 13 kills and digs for OCC (12-3, 5-2 in conference).

Irvine Valley 3, Golden West 0: The host Rustlers dropped to 8-4 overall and 2-4 in the Orange Empire Conference after the Lasers won 25-17, 25-20, 25-18 on Friday.

MEN’S SOCCER

Golden West 0, Orange Coast 0: The host Rustlers extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches and the Pirates are unbeaten in their last nine after an Orange Empire Conference contest on Friday.

Golden West is 4-2-5 overall and 1-0-2 in the conference, while the Pirates are 8-13 and 2-0-2.

