High School Roundup: Ocean View football keeps rolling against Cerritos

The Ocean View High football team defeated host Cerritos 48-14 on Friday night in a nonleague game at Cerritos Gahr High.

Braden Crabtree threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more scores for the Seahawks (5-2), who have scored 89 points over their past two games.

Hunter Arce, Michael Da Rosa and Brandon Alcaraz each had a receiving touchdown. Anthony Ramirez also had two rushing touchdowns.

Ocean View opens Pac 4 League play with a home game against Western (6-1) on Oct. 18.

Advertisement

Spokane (Wash.) Mead 63, Marina 27: Vikings quarterback Gavin Del Toro threw three touchdown passes in Friday’s nonleague game at Westminster High.

Del Toro had two touchdowns to Dane Brenton, and one to Gavin Dykema.

Pharoah Rush added a rushing score for Marina (5-2), which opens Big 4 League play at Westminster on Oct. 18.

Orange 43, Costa Mesa 0: The host Mustangs dropped their fourth in a row on Friday in an Orange Coast League game.

Advertisement

Costa Mesa (2-5, 0-2 in league) remains at home to face Calvary Chapel (6-1, 1-1) on Oct. 18.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Laguna Beach 10, Dana Hills 9: Toby Bumgardner and Will Kelly each scored three goals for the Breakers in Friday’s nonleague road match.

Laguna Beach, ranked No. 14 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2, improved to 11-7.

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.