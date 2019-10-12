College Roundup: UC Irvine men’s soccer plays Sacramento State to a draw

Victor Falck had a penalty-kick goal and assisted Jose Ortiz’s goal as the UC Irvine men’s soccer team tied Sacramento State 2-2 in Saturday’s Big West Conference match on the road.
Oscar Cervantes also had an assist for UC Irvine (4-4-5, 1-0-1 in conference).
Westmont 3, Vanguard 0: Goalkeeper Victor Negrete made five saves for the Lions in Saturday’s Golden State Athletic Conference road match.
Vanguard is now 7-4 overall, 2-1 in conference.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Westmont 3, Vanguard 0: Goalkeeper Haley Magana made four saves for the Lions in Saturday’s Golden State Athletic Conference match on the road.
Vanguard fell to 6-2-2 overall, 2-1 in conference.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Cal State Fullerton 3, UC Irvine 1: Onye Ofoegbu had 17 kills for the Anteaters in Saturday’s Big West Conference match at UC Irvine.
Makayla Wolfe added 13 kills for UC Irvine (4-13, 1-4 in conference).
William Jessup 3, Vanguard 2: Samantha Arellano had 12 kills for the Lions in Saturday’s 23-25, 25-17, 29-27, 16-25, 10-15 loss on the road.
Kamelah Noah, Grace Fonville and Tobi Sanders added eight kills each for Vanguard (17-6, 7-4 in conference). Sam Rice had 28 digs and Callista Noel dished out 20 assists.
MEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY
Vanguard Invitational
Caleb Myers of Vanguard placed 15th in the 8K race Saturday at Irvine Regional Park, finishing in 25 minutes, 38.7 seconds.
Ty Savely and Brian Soriano-Guzman of Orange Coast College finished 17th and 18th, respectively, in 25:41.6 and 25:41.7.
OCC placed sixth among 13 teams, followed by Vanguard in eighth. El Paso won the meet.
MEN’S WATER POLO
Golden West 13, Cerritos 5: Barnabas Vidovics scored three goals for the Rustlers (12-2) in the Riverside tournament match Saturday.
