College Roundup: UC Irvine men’s soccer plays Sacramento State to a draw

Victor Falck had a penalty-kick goal and assisted Jose Ortiz’s goal as the UC Irvine men’s soccer team tied Sacramento State 2-2 in Saturday’s Big West Conference match on the road.

Oscar Cervantes also had an assist for UC Irvine (4-4-5, 1-0-1 in conference).

Westmont 3, Vanguard 0: Goalkeeper Victor Negrete made five saves for the Lions in Saturday’s Golden State Athletic Conference road match.

Vanguard is now 7-4 overall, 2-1 in conference.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Westmont 3, Vanguard 0: Goalkeeper Haley Magana made four saves for the Lions in Saturday’s Golden State Athletic Conference match on the road.

Vanguard fell to 6-2-2 overall, 2-1 in conference.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Cal State Fullerton 3, UC Irvine 1: Onye Ofoegbu had 17 kills for the Anteaters in Saturday’s Big West Conference match at UC Irvine.

Makayla Wolfe added 13 kills for UC Irvine (4-13, 1-4 in conference).

Advertisement

William Jessup 3, Vanguard 2: Samantha Arellano had 12 kills for the Lions in Saturday’s 23-25, 25-17, 29-27, 16-25, 10-15 loss on the road.

Kamelah Noah, Grace Fonville and Tobi Sanders added eight kills each for Vanguard (17-6, 7-4 in conference). Sam Rice had 28 digs and Callista Noel dished out 20 assists.

MEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY

Vanguard Invitational

Caleb Myers of Vanguard placed 15th in the 8K race Saturday at Irvine Regional Park, finishing in 25 minutes, 38.7 seconds.

Ty Savely and Brian Soriano-Guzman of Orange Coast College finished 17th and 18th, respectively, in 25:41.6 and 25:41.7.

OCC placed sixth among 13 teams, followed by Vanguard in eighth. El Paso won the meet.

MEN’S WATER POLO

Golden West 13, Cerritos 5: Barnabas Vidovics scored three goals for the Rustlers (12-2) in the Riverside tournament match Saturday.

::



Advertisement

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.