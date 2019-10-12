High School Roundup: Ocean View’s Diego Gonzalez leads locals at Clovis Invitational

Ocean View High boys’ cross-country runner Diego Gonzalez placed ninth with a time of 16 minutes 8.3 seconds in the boys’ medium school varsity race on the state championship course Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno.

Gonzalez, a sophomore, has yet to finish outside of the top 10 after the first five races of his cross-country career.

The Seahawks finished 13th overall as a team with 363 points.

Junior Ethan Bollman (41st, 16:47.4) paced Corona del Mar, which placed 19th with 524 points.

Newport Harbor ended up in 20th place (434 points) in the boys’ extra-large school varsity race. The Sailors were led by senior Will DeBassio, who came across the line in 40th with a time of 16:29.7.

Edison took 29th in the race with 649 points. Junior Jeff Ritter (93rd, 16:59.8) was the top runner for the Chargers.

GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

Corona del Mar’s Maya Buchwald topped the local girls’ performances in the Clovis Invitational on Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno.

The Sea Kings senior completed the 5K course in 19.19.6, finishing in 20th place in the girls’ medium school varsity race. CdM finished 10th overall with 326 points.

Sophomore Elizabeth King (44th, 20:07.6) led Ocean View, which wound up in 21st place with 493 points.

Junior Isa Glassen finished 27th in 19:38.2 to lead Newport Harbor (19th, 487 points) in the girls’ large school race.

Sophomore Ashlee Gallegos placed 36th in 19:51.9 in the girls’ extra-large school race for Edison (22nd, 553 points).

