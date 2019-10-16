College Roundup: UC Irvine men’s soccer edges UC Davis

Christian Gutierrez scored on a second-half penalty kick to lift the UC Irvine men’s soccer team to a 1-0 home victory over UC Davis on Wednesday in a Big West Conference match.

Goalkeeper Ford Parker made one save for UC Irvine (5-4-5, 2-0-1 in conference).

Vanguard 6, San Diego Christian 1: Joey Barry scored two goals for the host Lions in Wednesday’s Golden State Athletic Conference match.

Isaac Pinto dished out three assists for Vanguard (8-4, 3-1 in conference).

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Vanguard 5, San Diego Christian 0: Kelsey Bryant, Ayanna Suarez, Devin Spolsdoff, Madelyn Diaz and Kim Benner all scored goals for the Lions in Wednesday’s Golden State Athletic Conference home match.

Emily Miramontes had two assists and goalkeeper Haley Magana made three saves for No. 12-ranked Vanguard (7-2-2, 3-1 in conference).

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

Orange Coast 14, Saddleback 6: Kayla Yamamoto had four goals to lead the visiting Pirates in Wednesday’s Orange Empire Conference match.

Journey Werner scored three goals for OCC, and Melissa Segovia and Rachel Rookard each added two goals.

Orange Coast is 4-10 overall and 1-2 in conference play.

MEN’S WATER POLO

Orange Coast 11, Saddleback 4: Nicolas Fichman and Ryan Baumann each recorded a hat-trick for the visiting Pirates in Wednesday’s Orange Empire Conference game.

Orange Coast improved to 10-4 overall and 3-0 in the conference.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Fullerton 3, Golden West 0: The visiting Rustlers were swept 25-21, 25-16, 25-16 on Wednesday, falling to 8-5 overall and 2-5 in the Orange Empire Conference.

