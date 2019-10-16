High School Roundup: Huntington Beach girls’ volleyball sweeps Los Al in Surf League second-place tiebreaker

The Huntington Beach High girls’ volleyball team swept Los Alamitos 27-25, 25-18, 25-22 on Wednesday night in a tiebreaker match for second place in the Surf League at Fountain Valley High.

With the win, the Oilers (24-11) secured the second automatic berth from the four-team league into the CIF Southern Section playoffs.

Xolani Hodel had 17 kills for the Oilers. Sabrina Phinizy added nine kills, Yazmin Lopez had seven kills, and Heather Edwards chipped in with four blocks.

CIF will release its playoff pairings on Saturday at noon. Huntington Beach entered the week ranked No. 14 in the section’s combined Division 1 and 2 poll.

Corona del Mar 3, Newport Harbor 0: The host Sea Kings beat the rival Sailors 25-12, 25-10, 25-15 in a Sunset Conference crossover match on Wednesday.

Molly Joyce had nine kills for CdM (21-5), which swept the two Battle of the Bay matches this season. Nikki Senske also had seven kills for the Sea Kings.

Newport Harbor finished the season 11-20.

Laguna Beach 3, Sage Hill 0: Cambria Hall had 12 kills to lead the visiting Breakers in a 25-22, 25-21, 25-12 nonleague win on Wednesday.

Luisa LoFranco had seven kills for Laguna Beach (28-9). Piper Naess added six kills and four service aces.

Laguna Beach won the Wave League championship and will likely compete in the Division 1 playoffs.

Sage Hill (10-21) finished in third place in the San Joaquin League and qualified for the Division 3 playoffs.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Corona del Mar 6, Laguna Beach 4: Tanner Pulice had three goals, helping the host Sea Kings rally in a Surf League match Wednesday.

Tyler Harvey added two goals for the Sea Kings (16-5, 2-2 in league), and Dylan Hamm also scored. Senior goalkeeper Harrison Smith made eight saves.

CdM, ranked No. 13 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2, came back from a 3-1 deficit after the first quarter and held Laguna Beach scoreless in the second half. The Sea Kings moved into a second-place tie with Huntington Beach in league play with two matches remaining.

No. 14-ranked Laguna Beach fell to 11-8 overall and 0-4 in the league.

Marina 8, Fountain Valley 6: Vincent Labonte scored three goals for the Vikings in Wednesday’s Wave League match at Corona del Mar High.

Sam Capifoni and Daniel Virak each added two goals for Marina (11-8, 2-2 in league).

Joseph Miran led Fountain Valley (0-4 in league) with two goals.

Los Alamitos 12, Edison 6: Luke Burgard led the Chargers with three goals in Wednesday’s Wave League match at Corona del Mar High.

Edison (10-13, 2-2 in league) fell into a second-place tie with Marina, while Los Alamitos (4-0 in league) clinched at least a share of the league title.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Western 225, Costa Mesa 268: The Mustangs finished 2-9-1 in the Orange Coast League after Wednesday’s match at Costa Mesa Country Club’s Mesa Linda course.

Costa Mesa begins league finals on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Costa Mesa Country Club.

