Week 8 High School Football Preview: Corona del Mar vs. Fountain Valley

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Huntington Beach High

Key Sea Kings: Sr. QB Ethan Garbers (159 of 228 passing for 2,451 yards, 34 TDs and four INTs; 23 carries for 137 yards and one TD); Sr. WR/SS John Humphreys (49 catches for 940 yards and 15 TDs); Sr. WR/FS Bradley Schlom (50 catches for 663 yards and nine TDs); Sr. TE Mark Redman (31 catches for 408 yards and seven TDs)

Key Barons: Jr. QB/FS Jimmy Russell (71 of 125 passing for 1,067 yards, 13 TDs and six INTs); Sr. RB/FS Tanner Ciok (128 carries for 647 yards and five TDs); Sr. WR/CB Blake Anderson (51 catches for 855 yards and eight TDs); Jr. RB/SS Justin Curti (29 tackles and three INTs)

Breakdown: Corona del Mar hopes to extend its undefeated season when it travels to take on Fountain Valley in Sunset League play … CdM (7-0, 2-0 in league) has gone 18-1-1 over its past 20 games since dropping its 2018 opener at JSerra … The well-oiled machine that has been the Sea Kings offense continues to hum along. Garbers’ 2,451 passing yards and 34 passing touchdowns lead Orange County, as do Humphreys’ 15 receiving touchdowns. Only Aliso Niguel’s Caleb Peterson has more receiving yards than Humphreys among county receivers with 964 ... It has been difficult for opposing teams to take away the Stanford-bound Humphreys, as Schlom and Redman also help the Sea Kings move the ball down the field ... Humphreys had nine catches for 170 yards and three touchdowns in CdM’s 42-7 win over Edison last week … Fountain Valley (3-4, 0-2) possesses an explosive receiver of its own. Anderson is averaging 122.1 receiving yards per game this season, and he could eclipse the 1,000-yard mark with a big game against CdM, ranked No. 1 in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 poll.

