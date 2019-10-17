High School Roundup: Fountain Valley girls’ golf earns share of Surf League title

The Fountain Valley High girls’ golf team beat Los Alamitos 178-183 on Thursday at Mile Square Golf Course, earning a share of the Surf League title with both the Griffins and Huntington Beach.

The two-under-par team round of 178 was the lowest score in Fountain Valley team history, coach Carter Keyser said.

Madison Le shot a three-under-par 33 for medalist honors for Fountain Valley (14-3, 4-2 in league). Milan Nguyen and Misty Le both shot 34, while Anh Nguyen shot a 37 and Quyen Huynh shot a 40.

Los Alamitos and Huntington Beach also finished 4-2 in league play.

Estancia 222, Ocean View 229: Lexi Thorpe led the Eagles with a four-over-par 36 in the Orange Coast League finale Thursday at Costa Mesa Country Club’s Mesa Linda course.

Estancia (12-1-1, 11-1 in league) won the league championship, while Ocean View (9-3 in league) finished third.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Corona del Mar 15, Los Alamitos 3: Hannah Jervis and Jane Paulsen each swept in singles for the visiting Sea Kings in Thursday’s Surf League match.

Alden Mulroy and Tori Varela won two doubles sets for CdM (11-5, 3-0 in league) before they were subbed out.

The Sea Kings, ranked No. 8 in CIF Southern Section Division 1, took over outright first place, ahead of Los Alamitos (2-1 in league). CdM plays at rival Newport Harbor on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Newport Harbor 13, Fountain Valley 5: Chloe Bennett won twice in singles for the Sailors in Thursday’s Surf League match at home.

The doubles teams of Avery Wooden and Trish Harano, Riley DeCinces and Bree Clarke, as well as Amra Barton and Kendall Solomon, all swept for Newport Harbor (7-9, 1-2 in league).

Huntington Beach 10, Marina 6: Kaytlin Taylor won two singles sets for the visiting Oilers in Thursday’s Wave League match, which was called due to darkness.

Solaya Han won once in singles for first-place Huntington Beach (13-3, 3-0 in league).

Freshman Mika Ikemori beat both Taylor and Cindy Huynh in tiebreaker sets for Marina (10-10, 0-3).

Edison 11, Laguna Beach 7: The host Chargers won eight doubles sets in Thursday’s Wave League match.

Zoe Coggins won twice in singles for Edison (7-6, 2-1 in league).

Sarah MacCallum swept in singles for Laguna Beach (6-7, 1-2).

Sage Hill 18, Tarbut V’Torah 0: The Lightning clinched the outright San Joaquin League title on Thursday at The Tennis Club Newport Beach.

Senior Kate Marshall and junior Miriam Bridger each swept in singles for Sage Hill (10-0 in league).

FIELD HOCKEY

Huntington Beach 2, Temecula Great Oak 0: The host Oilers improved to 18-3-1 overall and 7-1 in the Sunset Conference after Thursday’s match.

