Week 8 High School Football Preview: Edison vs. Huntington Beach

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Huntington Beach High

Key Chargers: Jr. QB Braeden Boyles (59 of 113 passing for 771 yards, eight TDs and six INTs; 30 carries for 180 yards and two TDs); Sr. RB/OLB Mike Walters (74 carries for 332 yards and 10 TDs; 58 tackles and four tackles for a loss); Sr. WR/FS Cole Koffler (22 catches for 475 yards and six TDs); Sr. DE Trent Fletcher (54 tackles, six sacks, nine tackles for a loss)

Key Oilers: So. OLB Evan Riederich (55 tackles, two tackles for a loss and one sack); Sr. FB/DE Brandon Bova (31 carries for 102 yards; three catches for 44 yards; 31 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, six sacks, one INT and one forced fumble); Sr. DT Michael McCormick (27 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, three sacks and one forced fumble)

Breakdown: Both teams play home games at Cap Sheue Field, but Huntington Beach is the designated home team for Friday’s Sunset League clash against Edison ... The Chargers (4-3, 1-1 in league), ranked No. 7 in CIF Southern Section Division 3, will be looking to get back on track after they were routed 42-7 by Corona del Mar last week, their worst loss since a 42-0 shutout loss to Mater Dei in 2016 ... Edison threw three interceptions against the Sea Kings and trailed 35-7 at halftime ... Edison comes into Friday’s game tied for third place in the league with Los Alamitos, though the Chargers have the potential tiebreaker against the Griffins since they beat them 42-21 in the league opener Oct. 4 ... Huntington Beach (1-6, 0-2) lost 34-3 to Newport Harbor last week, the latest setback in a three-game losing streak ... The Oilers have scored just 38 total points in their six losses this season ... Edison beat Huntington Beach 20-14 last year and is 9-0 in league play against Huntington Beach since 2010. The Oilers’ last win against the Chargers came in the semifinals of the 2013 CIF Southern Section Southwest Division playoffs.

