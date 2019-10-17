Week 8 High School Football Preview: Laguna Beach vs. Godinez

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Laguna Beach High

Key Breakers: Sr. QB Andrew Johnson (89 of 182 passing for 1,506 yards, 16 TDs and six INTs; five rushing TDs); Jr. RB/CB Jackson Golden (77 carries for 511 yards and five TDs; five catches for 47 yards); Sr. WR Raul Villalobos (12 catches for 348 yards and five TDs)

Key Grizzlies: Sr. WR/DB William Velazquez; Sr. RB/DB Elijah Robles; Jr. RB/DL Johnny Reyes

Breakdown: Laguna Beach (4-3) opens Pac 4 League play with a home game against Godinez (1-6) on Friday … Laguna Beach hopes to rebound after a 52-14 road loss to Arcadia Rio Hondo Prep last week. Over their last two games, the Breakers have allowed 80 points. Prior to their current two-game losing streak, the Breakers had surrendered more than 14 points just once through five games … Johnson struggled against the Kares’ pressure last week, tossing three interceptions. Facing the Grizzlies could get Laguna Beach’s second-year starting quarterback back on track, as Godinez has given up at least 40 points on four separate occasions this season.

