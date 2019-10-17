Week 8 High School Football Preview: Marina vs. Westminster

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Westminster High

Key Lions: Sr. WR/OLB Jose Diaz; Jr. RB/LB Justin Hinojosa; Jr. WR/SS Richard Molina

Key Vikings: Sr. RB Pharoah Rush (67 carries for 497 yards and seven TDs); Jr. QB Gavin Del Toro (35 of 59 passing for 481 yards, eight TDs and one INT); Jr. RB/LB Brant Riederich (73 carries for 459 yards and four TDs); Sr. LB Nathan O’Rourke (89 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, three sacks)

Breakdown: Marina (5-2), ranked No. 4 in CIF Southern Section Division 11, is the designated home team against Westminster (1-6) in Friday night’s Big 4 League opener ... Marina fell two spots in the Division 11 poll after last week’s 63-27 setback against Spokane (Wash.) Mead, a game that the Vikings trailed 35-7 at halftime ... Del Toro did play well in the game, completing 17 of 22 passes for 217 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Dane Brenton had four catches for 73 yards and two scores, while Gavin Dykema had five catches for 42 yards and another touchdown ... Marina and Westminster share a common nonleague opponent in Katella. The Vikings beat Katella 21-15 on Sept. 13, giving the Knights (6-1) their only loss so far. Westminster lost 63-7 to Katella on Aug. 30. Both games were at Glover Stadium ... Westminster snapped a 17-game losing streak last week, beating Yermo Silver Valley 47-35 ... The Lions are scoring 14 points per game and allowing 50.9 per contest ... Friday night’s game is the second of three straight games at Westminster High for Marina, which hosts Segerstrom on Oct. 25.

